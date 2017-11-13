CinePolska brings newest Polish films to Bucharest

The Polish film festival CinePolska will take place between November 17 and November 26 at the Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest.

This year’s edition focuses on change-making heroes, “who lived ahead of their times, who lived with dreams and grand passions. People to whom the world owes progress,” according to Agnieszka Skieterska, the director of the Polish Institute in Bucharest.

Some of them are Nobel-winner Maria Skłodowska-Curie and avant-garde painter Władysław Strzemiński, the founder of the Contemporary Art Museum in the central Poland city of Łódź. The museum was the first of its kind in Poland, and the second in Europe.

The first screening in the festival is scheduled for November 17. It is The Art of Loving. The Story of Michalina Wisłocka. The film looks at the life of the most famous and recognized sexologist of communist Poland.

The official opening is set for November 18, with the film Pokot. Agnieszka Holland, who directed the film alongside her daughter Kasia Adamik, will be present in Bucharest for the screening. The film brought the two a Silver Bear at this year’s edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

In the spring of 2018, CinePolska will screen a selection of the films shown in Bucharest in other cities across Romania.

The program of the festival can be checked here.

The Bucharest event takes place during the weekend of November 17 – 19 and November 24 – 26. The films are screened with Romanian subtitles and start at 20:00.

Tickets can be bought at the cinema, at the Kyralina and Humanitas bookstores, and at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo: Instytut Polski w Bukareszcie Facebook Page)

