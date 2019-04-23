Eternal Winter wins 2019 Cinepolitica trophy in Bucharest

Eternal Winter, a film directed by Attila Szász, won the trophy of the 2019 Cinepolitica festival. The film, which tells the story of an unlikely romance, commemorates the many Hungarians deported to Soviet labor camps. The jury praised the film for “the profound subject, ample production and exceptional cinematographic quality.”

The Best Political Film award went to Murder - Anatomy of a trial, directed by Christian Frosch, while the documentary Red Man, directed by Mugur Vărzariu, and the feature film The Drive, directed by Yona Rozenkier, received a special mention.

Murder - Anatomy of a trial looks at the case of the Butcher of Vilnius, an Austrian SS non-commissioned officer who set up, organized, and oversaw the Vilna Ghetto. The film was awarded “for the touching historical disclosures and the carefully-directed psychological load.”

Meanwhile, Red Man was noted for the “acuity, humor and originality with which it looks at a current topic of Romanian affairs.”

The jury of the competition was made up of writer and journalist Bogdan Ficeac, journalist and political analyst Sever Voinescu, and Dumitru Borțun, a professor at the National School of Political Sciences (SNSPA).

