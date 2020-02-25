Cineplexx Romania hires new marketing manager and opens two more cinemas

Austrian cinema operator Cineplexx, which entered the Romanian market last summer with the acquisition of the cinema in Baneasa Shopping City, announces that it hired a new Head of Marketing, Communication and Sales and will open two new cinemas in Sibiu and Targu Mures - in the central part of the country.

In just eight months after entering the Romanian market, Cineplexx has reached three cinemas - in Baneasa Shopping City, Auchan Titan Shopping Center - respectively IRIS Titan, and Satu Mare, and in the next six weeks it will open two new locations in Sibiu and Targu Mures.

Raluca Moroianu, with over 20 years' experience in marketing, film industry, media and advertising, was hired as Head of Marketing, Communication and Sales.

“To support the expansion plans and strengthen our position, we realized that we need professionals with relevant experience in the field, people who know the details of the local market, understand our operating principle and have a vision. Raluca Moroianu fits in perfectly with our profile and we are pleased to be part of the team,” said Harry Antonopoulos, Managing Director of Cineplexx Romania and Greece.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]