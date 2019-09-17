Cineplexx opens first multiplex cinema in Romania's Satu Mare

The Romanian subsidiary of Austrian group Cineplexx opened, on September 12, the first multiplex cinema in the northwest Romanian city Satu Mare.

The project required a EUR 3 million investment, being the first greenfield investment of the group in Romania, after the purchase of the multiplex cinema in Băneasa Shopping City, one of the biggest in Bucharest (over 2,700 seats), and the acquisition of the cinema in Auchan Titan shopping mall.

Cineplexx is one of the largest cinema chains in Central and Eastern Europe, with more than 50 years of experience in the movie industry.

With three cinemas opening in Romania over the past three months and at least two more that are scheduled for opening in the future, Cineplexx is making a strong entrance in Romania’s entertainment market.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

