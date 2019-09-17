Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 08:22
Business
Cineplexx opens first multiplex cinema in Romania's Satu Mare
17 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of Austrian group Cineplexx opened, on September 12, the first multiplex cinema in the northwest Romanian city Satu Mare.

The project required a EUR 3 million investment, being the first greenfield investment of the group in Romania, after the purchase of the multiplex cinema in Băneasa Shopping City, one of the biggest in Bucharest (over 2,700 seats), and the acquisition of the cinema in Auchan Titan shopping mall.

Cineplexx is one of the largest cinema chains in Central and Eastern Europe, with more than 50 years of experience in the movie industry.

With three cinemas opening in Romania over the past three months and at least two more that are scheduled for opening in the future, Cineplexx is making a strong entrance in Romania’s entertainment market.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 08:22
Business
Cineplexx opens first multiplex cinema in Romania's Satu Mare
17 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of Austrian group Cineplexx opened, on September 12, the first multiplex cinema in the northwest Romanian city Satu Mare.

The project required a EUR 3 million investment, being the first greenfield investment of the group in Romania, after the purchase of the multiplex cinema in Băneasa Shopping City, one of the biggest in Bucharest (over 2,700 seats), and the acquisition of the cinema in Auchan Titan shopping mall.

Cineplexx is one of the largest cinema chains in Central and Eastern Europe, with more than 50 years of experience in the movie industry.

With three cinemas opening in Romania over the past three months and at least two more that are scheduled for opening in the future, Cineplexx is making a strong entrance in Romania’s entertainment market.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40