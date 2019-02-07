Film festival kicks off in Romanian seaside resort this August

This year’s edition of Cinemascop film festival takes place in the seaside resort of Eforie Sud between August 1 and August 7. The screenings take place in the resort’s Summer Garden.

Until the festival starts, several film screenings will take place in two other resorts, namely in Mangalia, at Farul Summer Garden on July 5; and in Constanţa, on the Cazino Seafront on July 12, 19 and 26. All screenings start at 21:30 at entrance is free of charge.

Among the films screened are Supa Modo, a 2018 internationally co-produced drama directed by Likarion Wainaina; Mrs. Hyde, the 2017 film by Serge Bozon starring Isabelle Huppert; Cold War, the film that brought director Paweł Pawlikowski the Best Director award at the 2018 Cannes film festival; Sebastián Borensztein’s Chinese Take-Away; and Felix Herngren’s The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.

Cinemascop was started by the Czech Center in Bucharest and EUNIC Romania in 2018, when it also revived an old, abandoned cinema in Eforie Sud.

(Photo: scene from Cold War, courtesy of the Czech Center)

