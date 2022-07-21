Cinemascop: Festival in Eforie Sud holds fifth edition this August

The Summer Garden in Eforie Sud, a resort on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, will host the fifth edition of Cinemascop between August 1 and August 7.

The festival runs a program of film screenings, workshops for children, and more. The films are offered by members of EUNIC Romania, the cluster of European cultural institutes, a co-organizer of the event.

It will open with a screening of Agnieszka Holland’s Charlatan. Other films in the program are Marian Crișan’s Berliner, Caroline Link’s All About Me (Der Junge muss an die frische Luft), Guillaume Brac’s All Hands on Deck, Yurii Kovaliov’s The Stronghold, Tuva Novotny’s Britt-Marie Was Here, and Slávek Horák’s Havel.

A community theater performance from the Performative Arts Educational Center CEVA is also part of the program, as are the workshops for children, where the young ones will draw, paint, or make collages.

The festival started in 2018, when the summer garden in Eforie, which had been abandoned for 14 years, reopened at the initiative of the Czech Center. It is a traditional event in early August, completing the program of Eforie Colorat.

Entrance to the events is free of charge.

(Photo courtesy of the Czech Center)

