Cinemascop: Festival returns to Eforie Sud Summer Garden

Cinemascop, the festival that brings a program of film screenings, music, and additional events, returns for its seventh edition to the Summer Garden in Eforie Sud, a resort on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

The festival, scheduled to take place between August 1 and August 11, had its first edition in 2018, when the Summer Garden was brought back to the cultural circuit after years of derelict status.

The festival's program includes screenings of European films, a multitude of workshops for all ages, exhibitions, a silent disco party, and a concert, as well as new elements such as community meals and sports activities.

The films that will be screened are Mitsutoshi Tanaka's Ertuğrul, Alice Nellis's Buko, Arne Gielen's Together We Cycle, Riccardo Milani's A Different World, Mitja Okorn's Planet of the Lonely, Victor Danell's UFO Sweden, Jean-Baptiste Durand's Bad Dog, Ana Maria Comănescu's Horia, and Sam Mendes's Empire of Light.

Two of the evenings will be about music. A silent disco party, where participants will be able to choose from three different music channels to cater to everyone's taste and dance style, is scheduled for August 3. Maria Grosu & 10 Strings will deliver a live concert on August 9.

Because this edition of the event is about getting to know the culture of European countries, some of the festival's international partners have set up community meals. The Yunus Emre Institute invites the public to taste the bulgur kısır salad, while those attending will be able to create their own Czech chlebíčky sandwiches, together with the Czech Center. There will also be mini Dutch poffertjes pancakes, with the support of the Kingdom Embassy Netherlands, and cheeses and fruits from the French Institute.

The workshops for children cover activities such as painting, modeling, collage or comics, but also graffiti, theater and improvisation exercises.

Sports lovers will be able to participate in sports activities such as football, volleyball, oina or pétanque on the beach in the Moon Beach bar area.

Cinemascop is organized by the Visual Arts Forum Association, together with the Bucharest Czech Center, EUNIC Romania, RADEF RomaniaFilm and Eforie City Hall.

