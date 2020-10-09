Cinemas in Romania reopen after six-month coronavirus hiatus

Many cinemas in the country are reopening this weekend after closing mid-March as the country declared the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemas need to operate at a maximum of 50% of their capacity, while audience members are required to wear a mask throughout the duration of the screening and observe social distancing rules.

Cinema City Romania announced it would reopen its cinemas in the country on Friday, September 11.

Cine Globe Romania will also reopen on September 11, as will Cinemax Romania, which runs the Cinemax Veranda location in the Veranda Mall in Bucharest, according to announcements on the operators' websites.

The Hollywood Multiplex inside Bucuresti Mall and the Movieplex Cinema inside Plaza Romania mall are also open for the public starting September 11.

Meanwhile, Cineplexx, which operates the Grand Entertainment, Cineplexx Titan, Cineplexx Satu Mare, and Cineplexx Sibiu venues, is set to reopen on September 15, Profit.ro reported.

After organizing outdoor screenings since June, the Elvire Popesco cinema at the French Institute in Bucharest reopens for indoor screenings on September 14. It will reopen with a screening of Radu Ciorniciuc's awarded documentary Acasa- My Home.

In its turn, the Happy Cinema network announced it reopened on September 1 its cinemas in Bucharest, Focșani, Buzău, Alexandria, Bistrița, and Bacău.

The Government allowed the reopening of movie theaters beginning September 1, in the counties where the total number of new coronavirus cases in the last 14 days is lower than 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Among the films programmed for this weekend are After We Collided, Bad Boys for Life, Dolittle, and The Invisible Man. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet can be seen in local cinemas starting September 16.

(Photo: Scaliger | Dreamstime.com)

