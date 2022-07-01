Cinema

 

 

Festival dedicated to women filmmakers returns in Bucharest this month

01 July 2022
Cinefemina, the festival dedicated to women in the film industry (directors, screenwriters, producers), holds the second edition in Bucharest this month. The event takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco between July 7 and 10.

The festival offers a selection of 11 films made by directors from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey. The program includes documentaries and fiction films with complex approaches, from experimental to personal stories, with different perspectives and sensibilities.

EUNIC Romania organizes the event through the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest, in partnership with the Spanish Embassy, the Wallonia-Brussels General Delegation, the Austrian Cultural Forum, the Greek Cultural Foundation, Cervantes Institute, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Institute, the French Institute, Goethe Institute and the Polish Institute, with the support of the European Commission Representation in Romania.

"Cinefemina was born from the desire to promote the visions and artistic creations of European women filmmakers. We want to put the spotlight on important issues such as women's values in the art world, gender inequality and opportunities in the film industry, but also to combat stereotypes in society," said Therese Hyden, Sweden's Ambassador to Bucharest.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbook.ro or Cinema Elvire Popesco.

(Photo source: the organizers)

