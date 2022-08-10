Romania's minister of education reportedly on reshuffle list

Education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu is reportedly on the list of ministers under discussion for a future reshuffle, according to Edupedu.ro quoting sources familiar with the negotiations.

"The decision of President Klaus Iohannis is awaited, but the Liberal party (PNL) and the Government already distanced themselves from Cîmpeanu, because of the [controversial] draft education laws," a source close to Presidency told Edupedu.ro.

The major source of dissatisfaction of president Klaus Iohannis was the vulnerability of prime minister Nicolae Ciucă to plagiarism allegations, especially given that Ciucă is seen as the main presidential candidate of the Liberal Party, backed by Iohannis, according to G4Media.ro.

Ciucă's plagiarism strongly re-entered the public discussion in mid-July, with the launch in the public debate of the education law projects that provide for three ways to protect plagiarists: the abolition of CNATDCU - the key institution in solving plagiarism in doctorates -, the possibility of giving up free and without motivation for the doctor's degree by any plagiarist and plagiarism amnesty after three years.

(Photo: Ministerul Educatiei Facebook Page)

