RO minister of education promises to mend controversial Education Law draft

A series of provisions from the draft Education Law will be amended in line with the proposal of the University Consortium, the Ministry of Education announced on August 1, Edupedu.ro reported.

The announcement came after president Klaus Iohannis stressed that the law should reflect "the spirit, not only the text" of the Educated Romania project and should furthermore gain broad support.

The specific changes requested by the nine universities cover, among others, the funding of university research, the status of faculty after retirement age and the increase in funding for certain fields of study.

The Ministry of Education and the University Consortium issued a joint statement saying that a series of changes "to improve the Draft Law on Higher Education have been agreed upon with the Ministry of Education."

It should be noted that none of the proposals of the Universitaria Consortium concerned the modification of the articles that provide for the abolition of the CNADTCU (the institution evaluating the plagiarism cases), the amnesty for plagiarists or the lack of limitation of the number of mandates a rector can serve.

