Christmas tree charity auction raises funds for vulnerable Romanian children’s access to education at 24th edition

Designers and artists have once again joined the Festivalului Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Bucharest, creating 23 unique Christmas trees to be auctioned during the 24th edition next month. The gala will be held on December 5 at the National Art Museum of Romania.

According to the organizers, Save the Children Romania, the 2024 event "will be a manifesto edition, dedicated to equal access to quality education."

Funds worth more than EUR 9.1 million were raised at the previous 23 editions of the charity event, which supported the socio-educational integration of 257,127 children.

Last year alone, the Christmas Tree Festival managed to raise EUR 1 million to restore equal access to education for children at severe risk of poverty and social exclusion. The 22 trees auctioned during the gala, which sold for sums between EUR 10,000 and EUR 140,000, provided socio-educational support for 16,000 children.

"A child whose access to education, healthcare, and community is limited is a child who cannot develop according to their potential. That is why access to education, along with integrated social policies that address vulnerabilities, is crucial. Poverty kills education, and it is our responsibility to reduce the effects of poverty on children as much as possible," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

Further details about the event are available here.

Started in 2021, the partnership between the National Museum of Art of Romania and Save the Children Romania has meant over 1,000 different workshops over the years, benefiting 850 children. Many visited the National Museum of Art of Romania for the first time during this period and came into contact with the masterpieces of Romanian and universal art.

In 2024, this collaboration also resulted in an exhibition dedicated to International Children's Day with works by children with social needs. The partnership will continue throughout 2025.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)