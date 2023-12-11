Christmas tree charity auction raises record EUR 1 mln for vulnerable Romanian children’s access to education

The 23rd edition of the annual Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) charity auction raised a record EUR 1 million from selling 22 designer Christmas trees created especially for the event and from sponsorships. The funds will be used to facilitate access to education for vulnerable children, Save the Children Romania said.

The unique Christmas trees created and donated by local designers and artists sold for sums between EUR 10,000 and EUR 140,000.

This year, two trees shared the first place: the Metamorphosis tree, created by the Untold Creative Team, and Save the Children Romania’s tree, made with the support of Stefania Mircea. Both were auctioned for EUR 140,000.

Other trees sold for high sums were those made by Endorphin Lab - Adonis Enache & Atelier Dual (EUR 130,000), Doina Levintza (EUR 100,000), and Mihai Popescu and Tino Mob & Twins Studio (EUR 65,000).

“Poverty is a scourge with both long-term and societal consequences. The real solution to becoming a functioning society, which values education and meritocracy, is to invest in guaranteeing the right to education for all children. We are always surprised by the strength of solidarity, which remains the resource that gives us and our children the courage to build a better world every year,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania.

Funds worth more than EUR 8.1 million were raised at the previous 22 editions of the charity event, which supported the socio-educational integration of 211,127 children. EUR 820,000 was collected in the previous edition alone, which ensured educational and social services for 42,000 children in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)