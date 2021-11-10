Designer Christmas trees auctioned at Bucharest charity event in December

The 21st edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun), a charity event held annually in Romania, will take place on December 9 at the National Museum of Art of Romania in downtown Bucharest.

This year’s edition of the event aims to raise funds for projects that would facilitate the access of vulnerable children to education and quality medical services.

“In the context of the social crisis that puts vulnerable children at high risk, Save the Children Romania has decided to create the Solidarity Fund, where all the funds collected at the Christmas Tree Festival will go,” the NGO said.

The Christmas trees to be sold at the charity auction are created by local designers and artists. Further details will be made available here.

According to a recent Save the Children report, for the first time in five years, the risk of poverty and social exclusion has increased among Romanian children (36.3%). And the pandemic had a serious impact on the most vulnerable children, with the situation being even more severe for children with disabilities, Roma children, and children in precarious situations.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)