Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica - Senior Editor

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 14:42
Social

Bucharest turns on festive lighting on Monday evening

07 December 2020
The Christmas lights in Bucharest will be switched on this evening, December 7, general mayor Nicusor Dan said, according to News.ro.

The mayor said that he waited for the election campaign to end before turning on the city's Christmas lights to avoid people seeing this event as an "electoral gesture."

"I did not want it to interfere with the election campaign, to be seen as an electoral gesture. Tomorrow (e.n. Monday), immediately after the end of this election campaign, we switch on the lights because we must have festive lighting, we have to bring joy to the children," Nicusor Dan explained.

The general mayor previously said that the Christmas lights set up in Bucharest this year are part of a three-year contract that expires this winter.

The Christmas market will not be organized in the capital this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
