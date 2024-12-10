Majority of Romanian employers plan Christmas benefits for staff, survey shows

A recent survey by eJobs and Up Romania reveals that 76% of employers in Romania plan to offer Christmas benefits to their employees this December. Among the surveyed companies, 79% intend to provide cash bonuses, while others focus on year-end team parties (40.7%), gift vouchers (33.3%), holiday-themed gift baskets (28.4%), additional days off (18.5%), and vacation vouchers (2.5%).

However, 16% of companies lack a budget for such benefits, and 8% are still undecided, the same source said.

“Christmas benefits, perhaps more than Easter ones, have become a tradition that employers aim to maintain, even during economically challenging years,” said Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at eJobs.

According to her, cash bonuses remain the primary benefit, but there’s been a rise in team parties, gift vouchers, and extra time off this year.

The budget allocations for Christmas benefits vary, according to the same survey. Thus, 28% of employers plan to spend between RON 200 and RON 400 per employee, 22% between RON 400-600, and another 22% over RON 1,000. Smaller proportions are allocating RON 600–800 (7%), RON 800–1,000 (7%), or RON 100–200 (6%).

Compared to previous years, more companies are increasing their Christmas budgets. Among those surveyed, 26% reported higher allocations, with 40% increasing budgets by 10–20%, 30% by over 20%, and another 30% by up to 10%.

Employees continue to prefer cash bonuses, cited by 90% of respondents as their top choice. Other desired benefits include additional days off, gift vouchers, vacation vouchers, and holiday-themed gift baskets.

The survey, conducted in November 2024, included responses from 387 employers and 3,195 employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Korn Vitthayanukarun/Dreamstime.com)