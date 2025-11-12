Christmas begins at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard

Partner Content

The public is invited to discover a spectacular festive concept inspired by the charm of the Victorian era

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard will officially start the winter holiday season, lighting up Bucharest’s first Christmas decorations on 24 November at 7:00 PM, symbolically marking the opening scene of the city’s festive celebrations.

The hotel transforms into a festive setting with Victorian influences, reimagining Charles Dickens’ beloved A Christmas Carol through a spectacular visual experience created by Lithuanian designer Mantas Petruškevičius. Each space within the hotel will embody one of the three Christmases – Past, Present, and Future – inviting guests on a memorable journey through time and tradition, in keeping with Corinthia’s commitment to crafted, heartfelt hospitality

The decorative composition, reaching nearly 20 meters in height, is arranged into individual loges for each Nutcracker soldier, collectively suggesting an orchestra that signals the start of Christmas.

The façade evokes both the elegance of a grand theatre performance and the warm nostalgia of a Dickensian stage. Carefully orchestrated lighting enhances its majestic presence from every angle. The hotel will be decorated with 8,500 meters of light garlands, 20 natural Christmas trees, 90 artificial trees, 8 horse-shaped decorations, 20 balloon-shaped decorations, 6 decorative structures for balconies and the canopy, and 11 Nutcracker soldiers ranging in height from 184 cm to 275 cm, all contributing to the theatrical aesthetic of a fairy-tale narrative.

“Our vision for the festive façade of the Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard was to revive the classic theatre of Christmas - a moment where architecture, light, and emotion merge into a single stage. It is not merely a “decoration,” but an immersive experience that awakens the true spirit of the season in the heart of the city,” says Mantas Petruškevičius, Designer.

As the hotel opened earlier this year, an added element will be the interior décor crafted by Florăria Iris, celebrated for its breathtaking arrangements and meticulous attention to detail. Under the direction of Nicu Bocancea, the team has created a contemporary interpretation of Victorian refinement, seamlessly blending colours, textures, and floral elements to bring to life the three Christmases – past, present, and future – with each space offering an enchanting journey through time and tradition that reflects the elegance and warmth of Corinthia Bucharest.

Guests and locals alike are warmly invited to step inside and discover the hotel’s festive magic, as Corinthia Bucharest opens its doors to all who wish to experience the spirit of Christmas within its beautifully illuminated halls and thoughtfully crafted spaces.

“We wanted this festive concept to preserve the essence of tradition while offering a contemporary, elegant visual interpretation. The Christmas Tale theme reflects our desire to create an experience that goes beyond decoration – a symbol of sophistication and genuine joy that define Corinthia. Our ambition is for the hotel to mark the beginning of the Christmas season in the city and to become, year after year, a landmark of elegance and inspired design in Bucharest,” adds Todd Cilano, Managing Director, Corinthia Bucharest.

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard, part of NIRO Investment Group, was inaugurated in spring 2025. The hotel offers 30 exclusive suites designed for discerning guests accustomed to the highest global standards. It features its own fine-dining restaurant, Boulevard 73, the Heritage Bar – a refined setting for premium cocktails – Belle Époque-style event spaces, and a boutique spa. Corinthia also hosts the renowned Sass Café Monaco, presenting in Romania its signature Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge concept.

*This is partner content.