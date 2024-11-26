China extends visa-free regime for Romanians
China announced that Romanian citizens will be able to travel without visas to this country starting on November 30, 2024, News.ro reported.
China will expand its visa-free regime to include Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Japan, and other countries starting from November 30, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2025, a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said on November 22.
China will also extend the visa-free stay from 15 days to 30 days for citizens of all 38 countries under its visa-free program, state broadcaster CCTV announced.
China has previously granted visa-free regimes to South Korea and some European countries to boost tourism and trade amid a declining economy.
(Photo source: Richard Van Der Spuy/Dreamstime.com)