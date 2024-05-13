Chimcomplex completes green polyol manufacturing capacity in Romania

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC) announced it completed a EUR 2.4 million (eligible value) project aimed at implementing innovative green technology to produce new environmentally friendly polyols on April 30.

The project was implemented at the industrial platform at Ramnicu Valcea (formerly Oltchim platform), and it was co-financed through the “Business Development, Innovation, and SMEs” program, with Innovation Norway serving as the program operator.

The overall objective of the project is to make the Chimcomplex production processes eco-friendly and align the company’s activities with circular economy principles.

Investing in innovative technology for environmentally friendly polyol production was the next necessary step after the inauguration of one of Europe’s most modern polyol plants in 2022. This EUR 40 million investment increased the company’s production capacity to over 187,000 tons per year.

The new production line will allow Chimcomplex to increase its existing capacity by an additional 17,000 tonnes of special polyols annually.

Replacing conventional polyols with the new special types will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 3,400 tons annually.

(Photo source: Facebook/Chimcomplex)