Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:23
Business
Turnover of Romanian chemical complex soars five times in first half
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex Borzeşti (CHOB), the Romanian chemical complex controlled by local businessman Ştefan Vuza, recorded a turnover of RON 707 million (nearly EUR 150 mln) in the first half of the year, 4.8 times higher than in the similar period of the previous year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Chimcomplex took over toward the end of last year the viable assets of the Oltchim chemical plant and has started to integrate them with its existing capabilities under a broad investment plan.

The group’s net profit decreased by RON 17.3 mln (EUR 3.6 mln) to an insignificant value of RON 0.6 mln (EUR 121,000), but notably remained positive.

“The increase of the financial expenses in the first part of the year, caused by weaker local currency, resulted in the reduction of gross and net profit compared to the same period of last year,” the company’s half-year report reads.

Chimcomplex borrowed EUR 164 mln from Credit Suisse and Russian bank VTB to pay for Oltchim’s core assets.

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex to invest EUR 115 mln, targets EUR 1 bln turnover

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:23
Business
Turnover of Romanian chemical complex soars five times in first half
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex Borzeşti (CHOB), the Romanian chemical complex controlled by local businessman Ştefan Vuza, recorded a turnover of RON 707 million (nearly EUR 150 mln) in the first half of the year, 4.8 times higher than in the similar period of the previous year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Chimcomplex took over toward the end of last year the viable assets of the Oltchim chemical plant and has started to integrate them with its existing capabilities under a broad investment plan.

The group’s net profit decreased by RON 17.3 mln (EUR 3.6 mln) to an insignificant value of RON 0.6 mln (EUR 121,000), but notably remained positive.

“The increase of the financial expenses in the first part of the year, caused by weaker local currency, resulted in the reduction of gross and net profit compared to the same period of last year,” the company’s half-year report reads.

Chimcomplex borrowed EUR 164 mln from Credit Suisse and Russian bank VTB to pay for Oltchim’s core assets.

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex to invest EUR 115 mln, targets EUR 1 bln turnover

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40