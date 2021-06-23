COVID-19: Over 98,000 children aged 12-17 vaccinated in Romania, PM says

More than 98,000 children aged between 12 and 17 years received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Romania so far, according to data presented on Tuesday, June 22, by prime minister Florin Citu.

The PM also noted that parental consent is needed for children 12-17 years of age to be vaccinated.

"I support vaccination for the population, we need as many vaccinated people as possible, but when we talk about young people under the age of 18, the parents and guardians are the ones making the decisions, and they have to make the best decisions. According to data available so far, 98,134 minors aged between 12 and 17 years were vaccinated, and according to a report on the students' desire to get vaccinated, 45.5% of students believe it is very important and important to get vaccinated," Citu said, according to local Agerpres.

The prime minister also noted that the vaccination campaign's results are visible, both in the number of daily infections, which has decreased, but also in the number of hospitalizations in intensive care units and the number of deaths, which are also declining.

Since the start of the pandemic, Romania registered a total of over 1.08 million cases of COVID-19, and some 1.045 million patients were declared cured. According to the June 22 official report, 41 new cases of infection and four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, however, the COVID-19 vaccination rate has also slowed down in the country. If on May 6, for example, Romania reported more than 100,000 people vaccinated in one day, the number dropped to 23,750 on June 22.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)