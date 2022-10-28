Children in Romania most at risk of poverty or social exclusion, Eurostat says

Romania has the highest share of children who are at risk of poverty and social exclusion in the EU, according to the Eurostat.

Roughly 41.5% of Romanian children are in this situation, compared to the European average of 24.4%. Alongside Romania are Spain (33.4%) and Bulgaria (33%). At the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest share of children at risk of poverty and social exclusion was recorded last year in Slovenia (11%), Finland (13.2%), and the Czech Republic (13.3%), according to Eurostat data published on Thursday.

Comparatively, one in five adults in the EU is at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

Children are at a higher risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with adults in 18 out of the 27 EU Member States. The largest gaps between the two age groups were recorded in Luxembourg (10.5%), Romania (8.7%), Spain, and Austria (both with 6.8%).

The reverse is true in 9 EU member states, with adults being more likely to be at risk of poverty and social exclusion. Such is the situation in Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Croatia, Slovenia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland.

Aside from having over 40% of its children at risk of poverty, Romania also has the third highest share of young people in a similar situation. One out of four young Romanians between the ages of 25 and 29 has a monthly income of less than EUR 1,500 (EUR 305) according to a 2022 study by the Romanian Academic Society, the Association for Active Development, and IRES, cited by Agerpres.

(Photo source: Ec.europa.eu)