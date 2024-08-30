Children from Gaza could receive medical treatment in Romania

Romania intends to take over children from Gaza who are currently receiving medical care in Egypt, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, told Agerpres.

The Romanian official participated in Brussels at the informal Foreign Affairs Council, which brought together the heads of diplomacy from the European Union. The conflict in the Middle East was on the agenda.

"Everyone is aware of the need to continue helping the civilians in the Gaza Strip who are in a dramatic humanitarian situation. Romania's efforts in this direction have been constant. We sent humanitarian aid, including to the Jordanian hospital. Our intention is to take over children from Gaza in the next period. We are working on this," Odobescu said.

According to her, the children are being treated in Egypt, and the process of taking them over is underway.

The Bucharest authorities' intention to provide medical care to children from Gaza was initially announced in May by the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila. At the time, he said the junior patients would be brought to Romania through the European Protection Mechanism, as reported by Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)