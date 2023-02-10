CFR Cluj, one of Romania's leading football teams, voiced their support for the victims of the recent massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Centre-back Andrei Burcă and club legend Cristian Panin delivered goods to one of CFR's partners, Torry Milano, which will be delivered to the camps in Turkey in a joint aid program by the Turkish Embassy in Romania and the Association of Turkish Businessmen from Romania.

"If you want to lend a helping hand, you can still donate goods suitable for winter conditions (thick clothing, sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, quilts, radiators, stoves, gas lamps, cylinders), sources of electricity (generators, external batteries) but also non-perishable food and hygiene products," the Romanian football club said.

Donations can be made at the Honorary Consulate of Turkey at 8 1 Mai street, Apahida, Cluj county, at the Vitacom building between 10:00 and 17:00.

Supports for victims have been outpouring in the past few days. Romania has sent at least two search and rescue teams to affected areas in the northwest part of Antakya and the province of Hatay.

The football club is currently sitting on the second of Liga 1's table, just one point below league leader Farul Constanta. They're the only remaining Romanian delegation at UEFA's continental competition this season, facing Italian giant Lazio on February 16 in the Conference League.

(Photo source: CFR Cluj/Instagram)