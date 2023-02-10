CSR

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Turkey-Syria earthquake: CFR Cluj football club joins Turkish Ambassador's program to aid victims

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CFR Cluj, one of Romania's leading football teams, voiced their support for the victims of the recent massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Centre-back Andrei Burcă and club legend Cristian Panin delivered goods to one of CFR's partners, Torry Milano, which will be delivered to the camps in Turkey in a joint aid program by the Turkish Embassy in Romania and the Association of Turkish Businessmen from Romania.

"If you want to lend a helping hand, you can still donate goods suitable for winter conditions (thick clothing, sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, quilts, radiators, stoves, gas lamps, cylinders), sources of electricity (generators, external batteries) but also non-perishable food and hygiene products," the Romanian football club said.

Donations can be made at the Honorary Consulate of Turkey at 8 1 Mai street, Apahida, Cluj county, at the Vitacom building between 10:00 and 17:00.

Supports for victims have been outpouring in the past few days. Romania has sent at least two search and rescue teams to affected areas in the northwest part of Antakya and the province of Hatay. 

The football club is currently sitting on the second of Liga 1's table, just one point below league leader Farul Constanta. They're the only remaining Romanian delegation at UEFA's continental competition this season, facing Italian giant Lazio on February 16 in the Conference League.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CFR Cluj/Instagram)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
CSR

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Turkey-Syria earthquake: CFR Cluj football club joins Turkish Ambassador's program to aid victims

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CFR Cluj, one of Romania's leading football teams, voiced their support for the victims of the recent massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Centre-back Andrei Burcă and club legend Cristian Panin delivered goods to one of CFR's partners, Torry Milano, which will be delivered to the camps in Turkey in a joint aid program by the Turkish Embassy in Romania and the Association of Turkish Businessmen from Romania.

"If you want to lend a helping hand, you can still donate goods suitable for winter conditions (thick clothing, sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, quilts, radiators, stoves, gas lamps, cylinders), sources of electricity (generators, external batteries) but also non-perishable food and hygiene products," the Romanian football club said.

Donations can be made at the Honorary Consulate of Turkey at 8 1 Mai street, Apahida, Cluj county, at the Vitacom building between 10:00 and 17:00.

Supports for victims have been outpouring in the past few days. Romania has sent at least two search and rescue teams to affected areas in the northwest part of Antakya and the province of Hatay. 

The football club is currently sitting on the second of Liga 1's table, just one point below league leader Farul Constanta. They're the only remaining Romanian delegation at UEFA's continental competition this season, facing Italian giant Lazio on February 16 in the Conference League.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CFR Cluj/Instagram)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU