Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 08:07
Real Estate
Middle Eastern investor buys office building in downtown Bucharest
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Corporate Finance House Group (CFH), an investor from the Middle East, has acquired the company that owns the Day Tower office building in Bucharest, developed by Greek investor Dimitris Mourkakos of Day Group and completed end of 2018.

The investor was advised by Savills on its first investment in the country while the developer was assisted by Crosspoint Real Estate.

Day Tower is located in downtown Bucharest, next to the Bucharest Courthouse and the National Library of Romania. The building has a leasable area of 10,800 sqm and was rented to Italian utility group Enel in 2018 for a period of 10 years. The developer was asking EUR 35 million for the project, Ziarul Financiar reported in July. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

“This is our client’s first investment in Bucharest, predicted to be one of the top ten fastest growing European cities over the next five years. This follows an increasing trend we have witnessed in the market, of international capital targeting the yield premiums available in the CEE markets. Day Tower is a high-quality asset in the central area of the city which is well let and will undoubtedly benefit as the district continues to develop,” said Chris Gillum, Head of Offices, Savills Regional Investment Advisory EMEA.

“This transaction marks the entry into a new stage of development for the investment market in Romania. The transaction will further increase other investors and developers’ confidence in the positive fundamentals in Bucharest. The compression of prime office yields we have seen over recent years, as well as the capital diversification will most likely determine an increase of the liquidity and subsequently a re-positioning of the Romanian market, as a destination that can no longer be ignored by large investment funds,” added Codrin Matei, Managing Partner, Crosspoint Real Estate.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Crosspoint)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 08:07
Real Estate
Middle Eastern investor buys office building in downtown Bucharest
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Corporate Finance House Group (CFH), an investor from the Middle East, has acquired the company that owns the Day Tower office building in Bucharest, developed by Greek investor Dimitris Mourkakos of Day Group and completed end of 2018.

The investor was advised by Savills on its first investment in the country while the developer was assisted by Crosspoint Real Estate.

Day Tower is located in downtown Bucharest, next to the Bucharest Courthouse and the National Library of Romania. The building has a leasable area of 10,800 sqm and was rented to Italian utility group Enel in 2018 for a period of 10 years. The developer was asking EUR 35 million for the project, Ziarul Financiar reported in July. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

“This is our client’s first investment in Bucharest, predicted to be one of the top ten fastest growing European cities over the next five years. This follows an increasing trend we have witnessed in the market, of international capital targeting the yield premiums available in the CEE markets. Day Tower is a high-quality asset in the central area of the city which is well let and will undoubtedly benefit as the district continues to develop,” said Chris Gillum, Head of Offices, Savills Regional Investment Advisory EMEA.

“This transaction marks the entry into a new stage of development for the investment market in Romania. The transaction will further increase other investors and developers’ confidence in the positive fundamentals in Bucharest. The compression of prime office yields we have seen over recent years, as well as the capital diversification will most likely determine an increase of the liquidity and subsequently a re-positioning of the Romanian market, as a destination that can no longer be ignored by large investment funds,” added Codrin Matei, Managing Partner, Crosspoint Real Estate.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Crosspoint)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40