Intl. agro-industrial group buys office building in Bucharest for EUR 2.8 mln

A major player in the food products industry has recently acquired Hagi Ghita Office building, located in Bucharest’s Central Business District, from developer LSG Group.

Crosspoint Real Estate was the sole advisor in the transaction, which amounted to EUR 2.8 million.

Hagi Ghita Office Building is located on 89-91 Hagi Ghita street, very close to Piata Victoriei, and provides 1,500 sqm built office space spread on 5 above ground floors with a typical floor area between 200-300 sqm.

The building was delivered in 2013 and was initially used by LSG Group, specialized in integrated building technologies, as their HQ and flagship facility to showcase their capabilities in terms of engineering and infrastructure.

