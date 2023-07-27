Macro

Romanian analysts' sentiment deteriorates amid ongoing fiscal slippage

27 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The macroeconomic confidence indicator calculated by CFA Society Romania based on a survey among its members shows gloomier sentiment in June: 54.2 points on a 0 to 100 scale (with 0 indicating worst sentiment), 4.8 points down from May but still above the 50-point benchmark that indicates balanced sentiment.

The decline was prompted by the sudden 9.1-point deterioration in analysts' expectations to 47.7 points.

The expectations related to inflation have particularly deteriorated, and analysts now project an 8.21% increase in consumer prices over the coming 12 months. The central bank's target for headline inflation in mid-2024 is 5.2%.

The analysts surveyed by the CFA Society expect the government to end the year with a general deficit of 5.5% of GDP – 0.6% of GDP above the unofficial target accepted by the European Commission (4.9% of GDP) and 1.1% of GDP above the initial 2023 deficit target. 

"In the context of the high budget deficit and expectations of indirect tax increases, the confidence in the economy has plummeted. Consistent with this development, a certain rebound in inflation expectations is seen. Thus, both the anticipated inflation for the next 12 months and the ROBOR 3M interest rate increased compared to the values [of the anticipations] recorded in the previous year. Also, as additional taxation leads to weaker demand, economic growth expectations have also decreased compared to the previous exercise", said Adrian Codirlaşu, vice-president of the CFA Romania, quoted by Bursa.ro.

For 2023, the real GDP growth was lowered year-on-year to 2.5%. The Government debt as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase to 55% over the next 12 months.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romanian analysts' sentiment deteriorates amid ongoing fiscal slippage

27 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The macroeconomic confidence indicator calculated by CFA Society Romania based on a survey among its members shows gloomier sentiment in June: 54.2 points on a 0 to 100 scale (with 0 indicating worst sentiment), 4.8 points down from May but still above the 50-point benchmark that indicates balanced sentiment.

The decline was prompted by the sudden 9.1-point deterioration in analysts' expectations to 47.7 points.

The expectations related to inflation have particularly deteriorated, and analysts now project an 8.21% increase in consumer prices over the coming 12 months. The central bank's target for headline inflation in mid-2024 is 5.2%.

The analysts surveyed by the CFA Society expect the government to end the year with a general deficit of 5.5% of GDP – 0.6% of GDP above the unofficial target accepted by the European Commission (4.9% of GDP) and 1.1% of GDP above the initial 2023 deficit target. 

"In the context of the high budget deficit and expectations of indirect tax increases, the confidence in the economy has plummeted. Consistent with this development, a certain rebound in inflation expectations is seen. Thus, both the anticipated inflation for the next 12 months and the ROBOR 3M interest rate increased compared to the values [of the anticipations] recorded in the previous year. Also, as additional taxation leads to weaker demand, economic growth expectations have also decreased compared to the previous exercise", said Adrian Codirlaşu, vice-president of the CFA Romania, quoted by Bursa.ro.

For 2023, the real GDP growth was lowered year-on-year to 2.5%. The Government debt as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase to 55% over the next 12 months.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica