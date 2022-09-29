CFA Society Romania: macroeconomic confidence improves overall but expectations remain low
Driven by the positive macroeconomic figures released in August, the macroeconomic confidence indicator improved significantly by 8.1pp in August, to 45.6 points on a 0-100 scale where 50 indicates neutral sentiment.
The indicator improved for the second month in a row after reaching in June the lowest level since the war began in Ukraine. However, both its components remain low in August - particularly the expectations component - consistent with the expected economic slowdown in the coming quarters.
The current conditions component actually to 60.3% in August from 56.2 in July. The expectations component improved sharply by 10.2pp in August compared to July - but it remains at a low level of 38.3pp.
Inflationary expectations recorded the first decrease in the last two years, but the participants estimated that inflation would remain double-digit for at least the next 12 months, said Adrian Codirlaşu, Vice-President of the CFA Romania Association, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.
(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)