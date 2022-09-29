Business

CFA Society Romania: macroeconomic confidence improves overall but expectations remain low

29 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Driven by the positive macroeconomic figures released in August, the macroeconomic confidence indicator improved significantly by 8.1pp in August, to 45.6 points on a 0-100 scale where 50 indicates neutral sentiment.

The indicator improved for the second month in a row after reaching in June the lowest level since the war began in Ukraine. However, both its components remain low in August - particularly the expectations component - consistent with the expected economic slowdown in the coming quarters.

The current conditions component actually to 60.3% in August from 56.2 in July. The expectations component improved sharply by 10.2pp in August compared to July - but it remains at a low level of 38.3pp.

Inflationary expectations recorded the first decrease in the last two years, but the participants estimated that inflation would remain double-digit for at least the next 12 months, said Adrian Codirlaşu, Vice-President of the CFA Romania Association, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

CFA Society Romania: macroeconomic confidence improves overall but expectations remain low

29 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Driven by the positive macroeconomic figures released in August, the macroeconomic confidence indicator improved significantly by 8.1pp in August, to 45.6 points on a 0-100 scale where 50 indicates neutral sentiment.

The indicator improved for the second month in a row after reaching in June the lowest level since the war began in Ukraine. However, both its components remain low in August - particularly the expectations component - consistent with the expected economic slowdown in the coming quarters.

The current conditions component actually to 60.3% in August from 56.2 in July. The expectations component improved sharply by 10.2pp in August compared to July - but it remains at a low level of 38.3pp.

Inflationary expectations recorded the first decrease in the last two years, but the participants estimated that inflation would remain double-digit for at least the next 12 months, said Adrian Codirlaşu, Vice-President of the CFA Romania Association, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca