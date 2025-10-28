CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index up 0.3 points m/m to 37.5 in September

The macroeconomic confidence indicator compiled by the CFA Romania Society increased marginally by 0.3 points month-over-month (m/m) to 37.5% points in September, thus remaining in the negative territory of the 0-100 scale, not far from the values seen over the past year and a half.

While the expectations showed no visible trend over the period, remaining volatile under the impact of political developments, the current conditions sub-index has deteriorated from around 70 a year ago, before the parliamentary and presidential elections.

In September 2025, the current conditions sub-index dropped by 4.8 points to 38.6, marking a significant deterioration. The expectations sub-index improved by 2.8 points, indicating some improvement from the previous months amid the functioning of the new executive formed in Bucharest, but remained at a level consistent with the gloomy sentiment among analysts.

The CFA analysts maintained their projection for 0.8% economic growth this year, while they expect the public deficit to slightly exceed the government’s target and reach 8.6% of GDP.

