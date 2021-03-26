Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romanian CFA analysts expect country to join euro area within eight years

26 March 2021
CFA Romania analysts anticipate that the country will adopt the euro in about eight years, according to the association's latest monthly survey. This is a more pessimistic scenario compared to the expectations expressed recently by prime minister Florin Citu.

Romania could join the Schengen area this year if its report under the European Commission's Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) is favorable, and the euro adoption process could start after 2024, said Romanian PM Florin Citu. He sees the possibility of entering the ERM2 mechanism in 2024 or 2025 and adopting the European currency in 2027 or 2028.

The CFA analysts are only marginally more cautious than the Government when it comes to short-term developments: they expect a 7.4%-of-GDP public deficit this year (compared to the official target of 7.16%) and 4.1% GDP growth (compared to 4.3% assumed by the Government), Economica.net reported.

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (March 2022 / March 2021) recorded an average value of 3.29%. The local currency (RON) would weaken nominally by some 2% versus the euro within 12-month (resulting in a slight real strengthening).

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator compiled by CFA Romania remained constant in March compared to the previous month at 55.7 points (on a 0-100 scale with 50 indicating balanced expectations).

The current conditions improved a bit, but the expectations component deteriorated. While the current conditions indicator increased by 3.5 points compared to the previous month to 38.3, the expectations indicator went down by 1.7 points, to 64.4.

(Photo source: Tibor Ďuriš/Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
