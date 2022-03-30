Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 08:04
Business

Expectations of Romanian CFA analysts dragged down by war in Ukraine

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the CFA Society Romania, based on the poll conducted among its members in February, has decreased by 5.5 points compared to January and by 10.5 points compared to February 2021 to 45.2 points. 100 points indicate full confidence and 50 points a neutral stance.

The sub-index that indicates analysts' expectations has plunged by 10 points to 41.1 points in February, compared to 71.4 points in August, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Amid the background of the war initiated by Russia in Ukraine, the macroeconomic confidence index has dropped significantly, the Society's vice-President Adrian Codirlasu explained.

The average expectations for this year's economic growth have plunged by nearly one percentage point compared to the previous poll carried out in January, to 3.5%.

The poll carried out among the CFA analysts in February also indicates average expectations for moderate budget consolidation to 6.2% of GDP this year from 6.7% last year.

The central bank is expected to further hike the monetary policy interest rates by 125 bp over the following 12 months (from 2.5% currently) in order to address the rising inflation envisaged at 7.28% over the same period.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:15
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 08:04
Business

Expectations of Romanian CFA analysts dragged down by war in Ukraine

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the CFA Society Romania, based on the poll conducted among its members in February, has decreased by 5.5 points compared to January and by 10.5 points compared to February 2021 to 45.2 points. 100 points indicate full confidence and 50 points a neutral stance.

The sub-index that indicates analysts' expectations has plunged by 10 points to 41.1 points in February, compared to 71.4 points in August, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Amid the background of the war initiated by Russia in Ukraine, the macroeconomic confidence index has dropped significantly, the Society's vice-President Adrian Codirlasu explained.

The average expectations for this year's economic growth have plunged by nearly one percentage point compared to the previous poll carried out in January, to 3.5%.

The poll carried out among the CFA analysts in February also indicates average expectations for moderate budget consolidation to 6.2% of GDP this year from 6.7% last year.

The central bank is expected to further hike the monetary policy interest rates by 125 bp over the following 12 months (from 2.5% currently) in order to address the rising inflation envisaged at 7.28% over the same period.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:15
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week