Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:00
Business
CEZ invites bidders to submit offers for its assets in Romania next month
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Czech energy group CEZ will invite potential buyers of its assets in Romania to submit their offers next month, after having received more than 30 letters of interest during the market testing phase, Profit.ro.

The calendar for the sale of Romanian assets drafted by CEZ provides that the offers for the Romanian assets will be accepted in the second quarter of next year and the transaction will be finalized only in the first half of 2021.

One of the potential bidders is Romanian state-owned company Hidroelectrica, the largest local energy producer, which is interested in the renewable energy production assets, respectively the Cogealac wind farm and some small hydropower units.

Another potential bidder, Eurohold Bulgaria, the largest listed company in the neighboring country, is active on the Romanian insurance market and is interested in taking over CEZ's assets in Romania. Notably, Eurohold already signed an agreement to take over the CEZ subsidiaries in Bulgaria for the price of EUR 335 million.

In September, the CEZ group officially launched the process of selling its assets in Romania. CEZ aims to sell seven companies and keep those with activities in the field of modern energy services (ESCO) and trading.

Thus, CEZ included seven Romanian companies in the market testing, namely Oltenia Energy Distribution, Ovidiu Development, Tomis Team, MW Team Invest, CEZ Vanzare, TMK Hydroenergy Power and CEZ Romania.

(Photo: CEZ Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:00
Business
CEZ invites bidders to submit offers for its assets in Romania next month
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Czech energy group CEZ will invite potential buyers of its assets in Romania to submit their offers next month, after having received more than 30 letters of interest during the market testing phase, Profit.ro.

The calendar for the sale of Romanian assets drafted by CEZ provides that the offers for the Romanian assets will be accepted in the second quarter of next year and the transaction will be finalized only in the first half of 2021.

One of the potential bidders is Romanian state-owned company Hidroelectrica, the largest local energy producer, which is interested in the renewable energy production assets, respectively the Cogealac wind farm and some small hydropower units.

Another potential bidder, Eurohold Bulgaria, the largest listed company in the neighboring country, is active on the Romanian insurance market and is interested in taking over CEZ's assets in Romania. Notably, Eurohold already signed an agreement to take over the CEZ subsidiaries in Bulgaria for the price of EUR 335 million.

In September, the CEZ group officially launched the process of selling its assets in Romania. CEZ aims to sell seven companies and keep those with activities in the field of modern energy services (ESCO) and trading.

Thus, CEZ included seven Romanian companies in the market testing, namely Oltenia Energy Distribution, Ovidiu Development, Tomis Team, MW Team Invest, CEZ Vanzare, TMK Hydroenergy Power and CEZ Romania.

(Photo: CEZ Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40