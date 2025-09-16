A Romanian Consortium led by certSIGN to support the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity in strengthening cybersecurity in Romania under NIS2 Directive

News from Companies

certSIGN, a Romania-based company and leading developer and integrator of cybersecurity and cryptographic solutions, has been awarded, following a competitive international tender process, a framework contract to support the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in providing cybersecurity services to Romania.

certSIGN will lead a consortium including Bit Sentinel and CybrOps to deliver cybersecurity preparedness and response services over a three-year period, with an allocated budget of up to €900,000. The three companies will play a critical role in assisting ENISA, together with the Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate, in the implementation of the Cybersecurity Support Action Programme, enhancing Romania’s readiness and response capabilities in alignment with the NIS2 Directive.

Under this contract, the consortium will deliver a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services designed to strengthen both preparedness and response capabilities of organizations regulated by the NIS2 Directive in Romania, through activities such as preparation and execution of coordinated cybersecurity testing exercises, cyber risk monitoring or bespoke cyber security training, among others.

The National Directorate for Cybersecurity (DNSC) will coordinate the implementation of the services for the beneficiaries impacted by the NIS2 Directive, to ensure seamless integration with the national needs and the existing national cybersecurity frameworks.

"This contract represents a significant milestone as we endeavour to support ENISA and national institutions in strengthening European cybersecurity resilience," said Adrian Floarea, CEO of certSIGN. "Working alongside our consortium partners, we are committed to delivering critical cybersecurity services that will enhance Romania's preparedness and response capabilities in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

***

About ENISA: The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) is dedicated to achieving a high common level of cybersecurity across Europe. Established in 2004, ENISA contributes to EU cyber policy, enhances the trustworthiness of ICT products, services and processes with cybersecurity certification schemes, cooperates with Member States and EU bodies, and helps Europe prepare for the cyber challenges of tomorrow. The Cybersecurity Support Action Programme led by ENISA aims to complement national and Union-level efforts to improve Member States' readiness and capability to respond to cybersecurity incidents and crises.

About DNSC: The Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) is the competent authority in Romania for the national civilian cyberspace, including the management of risks and cyber incidents. It is tasked with ensuring the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, and resilience of the national civilian cyberspace and with defining and implementing the framework of strategies, policies, and regulations that support the implementation of the national vision in the field of cyber security.

About certSIGN: certSIGN is a Romanian IT company specialized in developing information security software applications and providing trust services and services related to the protection of information. It provides cybersecurity services, operating a private CSIRT (Computer Security Incident Response Team) accredited by Trusted Introducer, providing specialized information security services that protect organisations against escalating security threats. The company has an important international footprint, providing services and solutions in more than 20 countries in Europe and Asia worldwide.

About Bit Sentinel: Bit Sentinel delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions designed to safeguard and enhance digital infrastructure. Service offerings include advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities such as MDR, Incident Response and SOCaaS, Vulnerability and Risk Assessments, Security Audits, and Penetration Testing. The company also provides Malware Protection, Cyberattack Recovery, Zero-Day Threat Mitigation, and specialized training programs, including interactive cyber security exercises on CyberEDU cyber range. Bit Sentinel enables organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats through proactive, end-to-end cyber security services.

About CybrOps: CybrOps provides services that enable organizations to achieve and maintain cyber resilience. Since its inception, CybrOps has specialized in the provision of services required for securing critical infrastructures. The company specializes in implementing organizational and technical controls for information security and regulatory compliance (NIS2, TIBER-EU, DORA, CRA), securing IT, SCADA, and OT systems, conducting Penetration testing IT audits, and performing advanced threat-based cyberattack simulations and risk management.

*This is a press release.