RO contractor to refurbish bridge over Danube for EUR 13.7 mln

Romania's National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) and local contractor Maristar Com signed, on February 12, the contract for rehabilitating the Cernavoda bridge over the Danube - on the A2 motorway, which links Bucharest and the Black Sea port of Constanta, Adevarul reported.

The value of the contract is RON 66,85 mln (EUR 13.7 mln) without VAT.

It is financed from non-reimbursable European funds.

The works have to be completed within 24 months, and the warranty period is 60 months.

According to the Transport Ministry, the constructor will carry only infrastructure works during the summer to not interfere with the traffic.

"I asked the contractor to do its job efficiently because CNAIR will constantly check the quality of the works. We can no longer afford to see potholes in the road after the first rain. At the same time, we asked the contractor to take into account that, during the summer season, to do only works on the infrastructure part, to avoid traffic restrictions and traffic congestion," said minister Catalin Drula.

