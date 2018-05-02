Central Romania festival features “film bedroom”

Este Film Festival, held in the central Romania city of Sibiu, will have a “film bedroom” for this year’s edition, taking place between May 2 and May 6.

The area, set up at the German Forum, will host night screenings where the viewers will get to watch the films while sitting on mattresses. A snack is included in the RON 40 (EUR 8.6) price for the night.

Over 60 films will be screened at the festival, which runs five sections covering the best European productions launched in the past two years.

The Best of Europe section will feature films launched in the past year, such as the Palme d’Or winning The Square or the Oscar-nominated Loveless. The Romanian Film section looks at local productions, and will bring members of the filming crews to meet the public in Sibiu. Among the films to be screened are Soldiers. Story from Ferentari and Corneliu Porumboiu’s Infinite Football.

The In Frame section is focused on local director Anca Damian, while the Experiences section brings novel ways of seeing films. A dedicated event will tackle the topic of censorship in film, while a separate section is dedicated to films for children and teenagers.

The program of the festival is available here.

(Photo: Este Film Festival Facebook Page)

