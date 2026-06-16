Court finds Romanian, Ukrainian men guilty in Russia-linked arson attacks targeting UK PM

A Romanian citizen born in Ukraine and a Ukrainian citizen have been found guilty of setting fire to several properties belonging to British prime minister Keir Starmer in May 2025. The attacks were part of a broad campaign orchestrated by the Russian state, according to the BBC.

In May 2025, a Toyota once owned by Sir Keir was set alight in a street in north London. Days later, two homes were set ablaze, including one rented out to the prime minister's sister-in-law, which he still owned. Police arrested Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych (right), 22, and Ukrainian-born Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc (left), 27, for the attacks.

According to the prosecution, Lavrynovych carried out the arson attacks after being recruited online by a Russian-speaking Telegram user "El Money" who promised him payment. Lavrynovych had fulfilled smaller tasks for the Telegram user before being convinced to set the fires. The Ukrainian was convicted for damaging property by fire and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Alongside the Ukrainian, Romanian citizen Stanislav Carpiuc (27), born in Ukraine, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson. A third man was acquitted of charges.

Lavrynovych’s defense lawyers claimed he had been intimidated by the handler and that the defendant’s acts did not hold any particular political or ideological motivation.

“There was no ideological motivation behind it, and nothing indicates that they knew who they were targeting, nor that it was about the prime minister or property connected to the prime minister. However, it is clear that the online instigator intended to cause fear, both to the victim and to the prime minister, and to create insecurity and disorder in the United Kingdom,” said Helen Flanagan, head of London’s counterterrorism police, during the trial.

While the trial of the three men focused on the financial motive of the offences, the identity and motives of the handler who orchestrated the attack were never revealed. However, a BBC Panorama investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting "El Money" is 23-year-old Russian diplomat Evgeny Lyukshin. The BBC investigation found that "El Money" offered Russian citizenship in return for other attacks, and glorified Russian President Vladimir Putin in messages.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: news.met.police.uk)