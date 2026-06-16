Update: Later on Tuesday, the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), which was part of the former pro-European ruling coalition, also announced it would not join a government led by Adrian Veștea, further complicating the prime minister-designate's efforts to secure parliamentary backing.

After a meeting of the party's leadership, UDMR deputies' leader Csoma Botond said the party had decided against participating in the government and was recommending that its lawmakers not vote for the cabinet, Digi24 reported. However, he noted that the final decision rests with UDMR's parliamentary groups.

Botond said the party did not want to rely on votes from unaffiliated lawmakers linked to parties such as SOS Romania and POT, or potentially from AUR, to secure the government's approval.

Earlier in the day, Adrian Veștea began talks with smaller parliamentary groups in an effort to gather support for his cabinet. He met with Anamaria Gavrilă, the leader of POT, as well as representatives of PACE and the United for Romania group, which includes lawmakers elected on the lists of the hard-right POT party, among them former prime minister Victor Ponta, according to Biziday.ro. Former PSD deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu reportedly accompanied Veștea to the meeting with the United for Romania group.

Initial story: Prime minister-designate Adrian Veștea said he will not give up his mandate to form a government despite a demand from the leadership of his own National Liberal Party (PNL) that he withdraw by Tuesday morning, June 16, or face expulsion from the party.

In a message posted on Facebook, Veștea said he intends to continue his efforts to secure parliamentary backing for a new government.

“My position has not changed: I will not return my mandate, regardless of the pressure being exerted on me. I accepted this responsibility with full commitment, and I am moving forward with the same determination. I am not seeking confrontation, and I will not fuel tensions. I believe that, especially in difficult times, the country's interest must come before any political calculation,” he said.

“I am convinced that this government will be approved, because Romania needs stability, a functioning executive, and decisions that can no longer be postponed.”

The statement came after the PNL leadership voted by a large majority - 41 votes to 13 - to ask Adrian Veștea to return his mandate by 10:00 a.m. on June 16. The Liberal leaders warned that failure to comply could lead to his exclusion from PNL, as he accepted the PM nomination without announcing his party first.

The conflict marks the latest chapter in a political crisis that has left Romania under an interim government since the collapse of the cabinet led by interim prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan following a no-confidence vote on May 5.

President Nicușor Dan nominated Adrian Veștea on June 14 after presidential adviser Eugen Tomac returned his mandate to form a government, having failed to secure sufficient parliamentary support. The nomination immediately triggered tensions within the Liberal Party, with Ilie Bolojan describing it as a "hostile act" and an attempt to split the party.

PNL leaders decided not to support a Veștea government, arguing that the nomination was made without consultation with the party leadership and outside established political agreements.

Meanwhile, UDMR's leadership is meeting on Tuesday morning to decide whether to back Adrian Veștea's cabinet. Party leader Kelemen Hunor previously suggested the alliance would not support the nominee if his appointment resulted from a split within PNL.

USR also announced previously that it decided not to support a Veștea government, reiterating its decision not to participate in a government alongside the Social Democratic Party (PSD). The party argued that "a government that delivers results for citizens cannot be born from the betrayal of its own party.”

According to Digi24, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), whose support is considered crucial for securing a parliamentary majority, was expected to meet the prime minister-designate on Tuesday but may wait for UDMR's decision before announcing its position.

Adrian Veștea previously said he has assurances of support from more than 240 lawmakers and pledged to keep unchanged the governing program adopted by the previous administration led by Ilie Bolojan.

If the PM-designate succeeds in assembling a cabinet and securing parliamentary approval, Romania would end more than six weeks of political uncertainty. If the Parliament rejects his proposed government, president Nicușor Dan will have to restart the process of nominating a prime minister.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)