Central European Film Festival holds 14th edition in Bucharest in December

The 14th edition of the Central European Film Festival (CEFF), initiated by director Radu Gabrea in 2011 and now held in his memory, will take place from December 4-6 at the Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. This year's festival focuses on documentary films and will feature several of Gabrea's most important works, as well as a special screening of the latest documentary by director Copel Moscu.

Director Radu Gabrea's documentaries have covered a wide range of significant subjects, from the tragedy of the "Struma" ship to the controversial figure of Ana Pauker.

The opening day of the festival will feature the special screening of Copel Moscu's documentary Fotografii Însângerate (2024), which revisits the tragic events of the 1941 Iași pogrom through photographs and survivor testimonies. Radu Gabrea's Struma will also be screened on the same day.

Tickets are available online at Eventbook.ro or the Cinemateca Eforie ticket office.

(Photo source: the organisers)