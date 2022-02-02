Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:42
Real Estate

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian bricks manufacturer Cemacon invests EUR 12 mln in state-of-the-art factory

02 February 2022
Romanian BVB-listed construction materials manufacturer Cemacon Cluj (CEON), controlled by Adrian and Dragos Paval, the owners and founders of the Dedeman DIY retail chain, will invest EUR 12 million, partly grants, in a new, state-of-the-art, production facility in Salaj County.

The investment is part of a stage of the project "Investing in a new eco-friendly ceramic coating production line", a project co-financed from EEA Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The contract was concluded with the program operator Innovation Norway, a Norwegian organization with over 20 years of experience in international projects for the development of good practices in the field of eco.

The new factory, which Cemacon will build in Sălaj County, will be a new landmark in industrial production, both in terms of operational efficiency and in terms of quality standards. The equipment purchased is at the top of the range in the industry at the moment and stands out for its reliability and versatility, the production line being equipped to produce both ceramic cladding and cladding elements for facades.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
1

