Romanian bricks manufacturer Cemacon invests EUR 12 mln in state-of-the-art factory

Romanian BVB-listed construction materials manufacturer Cemacon Cluj (CEON), controlled by Adrian and Dragos Paval, the owners and founders of the Dedeman DIY retail chain, will invest EUR 12 million, partly grants, in a new, state-of-the-art, production facility in Salaj County.

The investment is part of a stage of the project "Investing in a new eco-friendly ceramic coating production line", a project co-financed from EEA Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The contract was concluded with the program operator Innovation Norway, a Norwegian organization with over 20 years of experience in international projects for the development of good practices in the field of eco.

The new factory, which Cemacon will build in Sălaj County, will be a new landmark in industrial production, both in terms of operational efficiency and in terms of quality standards. The equipment purchased is at the top of the range in the industry at the moment and stands out for its reliability and versatility, the production line being equipped to produce both ceramic cladding and cladding elements for facades.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)