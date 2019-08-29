Celine Dion could perform in Bucharest next year

Canadian singer Celine Dion could perform in Bucharest next year. A request for one of her concerts to take place at the National Arena was filed with the Investments Department of the Bucharest City Hall, mayor Gabriela Firea announced, Mediafax reported.

“The sport competitions are the priority but under no circumstance do we want to endanger other requests that are worth looking into, such as holding large concerts here. We have now a request, filed with the Investments Department of the City Hall, from the managers of an international artist that I am sure many Romanians would like to see in Bucharest, namely Celine Dion,” Firea said.

According to the mayor, Dion could perform in the capital next summer.

“For sure we will discuss with the Romanian Football Federation, with the representatives of the teams that usually rent the Arena and we will establish together a calendar. From what we have checked so far, it wouldn’t endanger the schedule of the competitions,” she explained.

(Photo: Anirudh Koul/Wikipedia)

