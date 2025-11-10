Romania’s Constitutional Court issues detailed ruling on magistrates’ pensions law

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) published its detailed ruling (motivation) on the magistrates’ pensions law on November 7. This should trigger the Government’s procedures for re-launching the law, according to statements by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Social Democrat leader Sorin Grindeanu, who argue for different strategies.

While PM Bolojan wants the same bill re-launched in Parliament under an accelerated procedure without amendment, but after a formal request for an opinion from the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), SocDem leader Grindeanu opts for broader consultations with magistrates on their pensions and retirement terms, G4media reported.

The detailed ruling published by the CCR does not provide more clarifications than the initial brief release, invalidating or at least not supporting the Social Democrats’ claims that the Constitutional Court found deeper issues related to the substance of the law. Furthermore, the fragile majority of those considering that the CSM opinion requirement was not met (five CCR members against four) indicate that even the sole problem spotted remains subject to debate.

Four judges of nine argued, in a separate opinion attached to the detailed ruling, that the Government had taken all reasonable steps to obtain the opinion, especially since it was engaged in a rapid legislation procedure, and that the CSM was the institution that obstructed this process as much as it could, proving a lack of institutional loyalty.

