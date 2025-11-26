Society

Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidates oncological patients’ right to full withdrawal of private pension portfolio

26 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ruling on the draft law on the disbursement of privately-managed pensions, namely 2nd and 3rd Pillars, inked by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), promoted by the Romanian government and approved with amendments by the Parliament, the Constitutional Court (CCR) concluded that the capping the single payment granted before the start of the monthly payments to 30% of the portfolio does not represent a disregard for the right to private property. 

However, CCR said that the provision on allowing full disbursement in a single payment to those suffering from oncological diseases, “violates the principle of equal rights, as it establishes discrimination that is not based on objective criteria, but, on the contrary, on the subjective criterion of the disease from which the contributing member of a pension fund suffers.”

The provision rejected by CCR was not part of the law as drafted by ASF or promoted by the government, but was added as an amendment in the Senate by the Liberal (PNL) MP Nicoleta Pauliuc, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Neither the High Court (ICCJ) nor the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) objected to the latter issue addressed by CCR, namely the 100% single payment to patients with oncological diseases, but to the first issue seen as breaching the contributors’ right to private property.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said that the executive would amend the bill in line with the Constitutional Court’s recommendation and would re-launch it for approval in Parliament. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Society

Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidates oncological patients’ right to full withdrawal of private pension portfolio

26 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ruling on the draft law on the disbursement of privately-managed pensions, namely 2nd and 3rd Pillars, inked by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), promoted by the Romanian government and approved with amendments by the Parliament, the Constitutional Court (CCR) concluded that the capping the single payment granted before the start of the monthly payments to 30% of the portfolio does not represent a disregard for the right to private property. 

However, CCR said that the provision on allowing full disbursement in a single payment to those suffering from oncological diseases, “violates the principle of equal rights, as it establishes discrimination that is not based on objective criteria, but, on the contrary, on the subjective criterion of the disease from which the contributing member of a pension fund suffers.”

The provision rejected by CCR was not part of the law as drafted by ASF or promoted by the government, but was added as an amendment in the Senate by the Liberal (PNL) MP Nicoleta Pauliuc, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Neither the High Court (ICCJ) nor the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) objected to the latter issue addressed by CCR, namely the 100% single payment to patients with oncological diseases, but to the first issue seen as breaching the contributors’ right to private property.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said that the executive would amend the bill in line with the Constitutional Court’s recommendation and would re-launch it for approval in Parliament. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 November 2025
Society
Report: Most non-EU immigrants in Romania come from Nepal, Sri Lanka
26 November 2025
Business
Romanian prosecutors conduct searches in case concerning bankruptcy of insurer Euroins
26 November 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of cold cuts company Cris-Tim listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange after successful IPO
26 November 2025
Defense
Romania acquires Israeli surveillance drones in USD 400 mln deal
26 November 2025
Energy
Romanian minister says three in race for Lukoil's refinery, state takeover not excluded yet
26 November 2025
Macro
EC certifies Romania as fiscally compliant, despite prolonged uncertainty
26 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe’s West Side Christmas Market opens in Bucharest this week
26 November 2025
Transport
Swiss-American company co-founded by Romanian breaks hyperloop speed record during landmark test in the US