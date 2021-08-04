RO Constitutional Court says Courts must motivate jail sentences with no delay

Romania's Constitutional Court decided that the country's courts will no longer be allowed to delay publishing the motivation when they rule jail sentences.

The practice of publishing the detailed motivation at a later moment "deprives the defendant of guarantees of the administration of justice, infringes the right of access to court and the right to a fair trial," the Constitutional Court stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Under existing regulations, the courts are compelled to publish the detailed motivation within 30 days after the ruling is published - but in fact, this may happen with long delays of up to one year.

No convicted person will go to prison without the motivation of the final conviction decision, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday, April 7.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

