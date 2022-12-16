Romania's Constitutional Court says Govt. can not levy health contributions to pension revenues

Levying contributions to the public health system on pension revenues above RON 4,000 (EUR 800, close to the average net wage in Romania) by emergency ordinance breaches the Constitution, the Romanian Constitutional Court ruled, G4media.ro reported.

The Government of Romania passed the emergency ordinance OUG 130/2021 with this end.

Such decisions, with impact on the revenues of the insured persons, can be taken only by law, CCR explained.

"By emergency ordinance, the amount of the pension cannot be reduced, neither by imposing taxes nor by imposing other contributions, because such a measure leads to an impairment of the right to pension provided for in art. 47 para. (2 ) of the Constitution, thus being contrary to art. 115 paragraph (6) of the Constitution, which forbids the impairment of fundamental rights and freedoms through emergency ordinances," CCR said.

