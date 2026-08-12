Romania’s Constitutional Court to review biodiversity strategy law

Romania’s Constitutional Court will review on August 12 the law implementing the National Strategy and Action Plan for Biodiversity Conservation 2026-2030, alongside the recently passed Integrity Law, with both measures linked to milestones under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The biodiversity legislation was referred to the Constitutional Court by the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) after the Parliament approved the strategy with amendments, including changes proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and criticized by environment NGOs.

Environmental organisations have criticised the final version, arguing that parliamentary amendments removed or weakened mechanisms intended to implement Romania’s biodiversity commitments.

The Federation of the Natura 2000 Coalition Romania and the Institute for Public Policies (IPP) said in a joint analysis that several amendments reduced the ambition of the strategy and, in some cases, incorrectly reproduced Romania’s existing commitments as statutory provisions.

Among the changes highlighted by the organisations is the reduction of the target for protected areas from 30% to 25%. The target for areas under strict protection was also reduced from 10% to 5%.

The amendments also changed the mechanism for removing artificial barriers from watercourses. Under the adopted version, such interventions would require a government decision and several additional approvals, according to the organisations.

The biodiversity strategy was initially approved by the government but was subsequently cancelled and transferred to Parliament following pressure from the PSD, amid concerns that the party would otherwise refer the measure to the Constitutional Court.

The Parliament adopted the National Strategy and the National Action Plan for Biodiversity Conservation 2026-2030 at the beginning of August. The legislation is considered an important PNRR milestone, with failure to complete the required reforms potentially putting associated European funding at risk.

The Constitutional Court's review comes amid wider disputes over PNRR-related legislation. The court is also examining the Integrity Law, which has been challenged over provisions concerning asset declarations by life partners and the retroactive termination of mandates held by elected officials.

(Photo: Ruud Morijn | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com