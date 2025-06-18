Eastern Romania: Turkey’s CCN Group wins contract to build emergency hospital in Iași

Turkish construction and infrastructure company CCN has been awarded the contract to build the Regional Emergency Hospital in Iași, following a re-evaluation of bids by Romania’s National Agency for Health Infrastructure Development (ANDIS), Ziarul de Iași reported on June 17.

The re-evaluation process took place between March and June 2025, after an initial decision in December 2024 had named a different winner. The original tender had been awarded to a consortium led by Romanian construction firm Bog’Art, alongside Erbașu Constructions, Con-A Operations, Concelex, and Conest.

The result was formally contested by CCN, prompting a procedural review. Following this reassessment, ANDIS declared CCN the winner of the contract. The Turkish group leads a broad consortium of Romanian and international partners, including Dacorum Grup, DZ Medicale, Rotary Constructions Maintenance, Bedamiro Holding, UTI, Supermedical, KONE Ascensorul, Brukenthal National Museum, OSB Pyrotehnic, SBR Soletanche, and Geotesting.

The Iași Regional Emergency Hospital is one of several major public health infrastructure projects financed through the Romanian Government’s healthcare development program, co-funded by the European Union. It is expected to improve access to emergency medical services in the northeastern region of the country and reduce the burden on existing facilities.

Neither ANDIS nor CCN has publicly disclosed the total contract value or projected completion timeline as of the reporting date.

The hospital is among a series of regional medical centers planned across Romania to modernize the healthcare system and address regional disparities in treatment capacity. The facility in Iași will serve a population of over three million people across multiple counties.

(Photo: Fotocelia/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com