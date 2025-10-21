Eastern Romania: Turkish CCN signs contract for construction of Iași regional hospital

The National Agency for the Development of Health Infrastructure (ANDIS) and the Turkish group CCN signed the contract for the construction works on the Iași Regional Emergency Hospital on October 17.

The value of the contract amounts to RON 1.69 billion (around EUR 340 million), Forbes.ro reported.

Earlier this year, CCN also won the tender for the design of the new headquarters of the Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota Hospital in Bucharest, a project with an estimated budget of RON 1.55 billion (excluding VAT). The funding will be provided from the recovery and resilience facility PNRR.

The Iași Regional Emergency Hospital is part of a national strategic program, coordinated by ANDIS, which also includes the regional hospitals in Cluj and Craiova. It is meant to treat complex cases, with state-of-the-art equipment, integration into European emergency networks and response capacity in crisis situations.

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)