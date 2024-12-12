Southern Romania: Catinvest inaugurates Aparthotel Craiova after EUR 12 mln investment

French real estate group Catinvest said on December 12 that it inaugurated the newest hotel in Oltenia, Aparthotel Craiova, with an investment of EUR 12 million.

The project, bearing the mark of renowned designer Pascal Delmotte, seeks to redefine the standards of premium accommodation, according to the developer. It boasts 60 modern, fully equipped apartments ranging from 55 to 85 square meters fit for couples or family stays.

The walls of the hotel are made of three layers of bricks, with a 10-millimetre soundproofing membrane in the middle, ensuring a noise reduction coefficient of 56 dB. A special membrane with a sound insulation coefficient of 41 dB has also been installed under the screed to minimize sound propagation between floors. This ensures quiet stays for all guests, according to the group.

”The building is probably the best insulated in Craiova, offering both thermal and acoustic comfort. In addition, the aparthotel offers 24/7 services and benefits from a wide range of facilities," said Bertrand Catteau, CEO of the Catinvest Group.

Another feature of the project is the modern HVAC system, complemented by underfloor heating that operates independently for each apartment. This solution allows guests to adjust the temperature to their personal preferences without relying on a centralized system.

Underground parking with direct access to the reception is also offered.

Prices start from EUR 115 per night for a one-bedroom apartment and EUR 200 per night for a two-bedroom apartment, with discounts available for guests staying longer than one night.

Catinvest owns and manages a portfolio of over 38 luxury buildings in Paris, including properties on the Champs de Mars with direct views of the Eiffel Tower. The group invested EUR 12 million in its new hotel in Romania.

In Romania, Catinvest also owns and manages ElectroPutere Parc and other major shopping centres such as the Orhideea and Esplanada Pantelimon galleries in Bucharest and Tom in Constanța. In Eastern Europe, the portfolio includes Savoya Park in Budapest and Borska Pole in Pilsen.

In total, Catinvest manages over 525,000 square metres of space in France and Eastern Europe.

(Photo source: the company)