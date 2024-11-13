Real Estate

Local group InStil Hotels launches new boutique hotel in downtown Bucharest

13 November 2024

Following an investment of EUR 2.5 million in the renovation and refurbishment of a historic building in the Rosetti Square area in downtown Bucharest, the InStil Hotels group, owned by the Alecu family, is diversifying its portfolio with a new 4-star boutique hotel property. Named Ecletico Villa, the property offers 18 rooms.

The new boutique hotel also has a breakfast room and a courtyard terrace that preserves an original architectural feature - a 100-year-old fountain. Another element conserved and restored from the original architecture is the staircase made of solid, carved wood.

The InStil Hotels portfolio, owned by the Alecu family, currently includes three hotel properties in Bucharest, classified as 3 and 4 stars. They are Stil Old Town, Stil N Hotel, and Ecletico Villa.

The group's development projects include the renovation and modernization of the former Banat Hotel in Rosetti Square, a project estimated to require an investment of EUR 4 million and have 40 rooms, and the former Euro 11 hotel in Sibiu, a project that will have 38 rooms and will require an investment of approximately EUR 3 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

