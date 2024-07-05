Real Estate

French Catinvest extends ElectroPutere mall in southern Romania under EUR 36 mln project

05 July 2024

French real estate group Catinvest invests EUR 36 million in the expansion of ElectroPutere Parc in Craiova, which consists of a new 13,500 sqm space built under a long-term lease contract for Leroy Merlin – which in turn is selling its 11,000 sqm space to serve as an extension of the shopping mall.

The shopping mall’s extension will increase its leasable area by 9,000 sqm, bringing it to over 62,000 sqm. 

The expansion will attract new international brands, including Primark, which will inaugurate its first store in Craiova in 2026 on an area of ​​approximately 4,500 sqm.

Currently, ElectroPutere Parc has 100,000 sqm dedicated to retail, 24,000 square meters of class A offices, and additional facilities, such as a premium aparthotel.

French real estate group Catinvest, which owns and manages ElectroPutere Parc, has in its portfolio several other shopping centres in Romania - shopping galleries Orhideea, Esplanada Pantelimon in Bucharest, Tom in Constanţa, as well as in Eastern Europe - Savoya Park in Budapest and Borska Pole from Pilsen.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Normal
 

